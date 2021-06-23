Britney Spears asks judge to end conservatorship, saying: "I just want my life back"
Britney Spears asked a judge on Wednesday to end the conservatorship that has overseen her whereabouts and finances for the last 13 years, calling it "abusive," per AP. Catch up quick: The singer has lived under a two-pronged conservatorship in California — covering her person and estate — since 2008 when she experienced a mental health episode. Her father, James Spears, then petitioned the court for authority over his daughter.www.axios.com