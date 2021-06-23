Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bozeman, MT

Have You Been Back To The Movie Theater Yet?

By Will Gordon
Posted by 
96.7 KISS FM
96.7 KISS FM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The amount of movies I have seen so far since the theater has opened is pretty impressive and scary. If you haven't realized yet but Regal Cinemas in Bozeman reopened, thankfully, back at the beginning of May and it's absolutely fantastic. Personally, I have seen six movies since the movie theater reopened. The experience of going to a movie theater with friends and family is so much better than watching a brand new movie in your home. Some folks might disagree but the theater allows you to be fully submerged with surround sound, popcorn, soda, and a big screen to enjoy.

bozemanskissfm.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
96.7 KISS FM

96.7 KISS FM

Bozeman, MT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
529K+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bozeman, MT
Entertainment
Local
Montana Entertainment
City
Bozeman, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Theater#Regal Cinemas#Coca Cola
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Pepsi
Related
MoviesPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Returning to the Movie Theater, Is it Worth It?

I recently returned to the movie theater for the first time since before the pandemic, and it didn't feel the same for me. For starters, it's so refreshing to be able to go out and do things again. It's an amazing feeling to be to take the kids out also so they can have some fun. We recently went back to the movie theater for the first time. The kids were beyond excited to go and I shared their excitement.
MoviesPosted by
Mental_Floss

Why Did So Many Movie Theaters Have Funky Carpets in the 1990s?

You may have never heard of a pattern called "The Odyssey," but if you frequented movie theaters in the 1990s, you've likely seen it. The print featured popping colors and cosmic shapes against a dark background, and it first appeared in AMC multiplexes in 1997. Though some cinephiles may view the playful design with nostalgia, its true purpose isn't exactly heart-warming.
MoviesTime Out Global

AMC is giving out free popcorn refills to lure you back into theaters

Earlier this month, A Quiet Place Part II and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It helped pull movie theaters out of a seemingly apocalyptic slump, signaling that a newly vaccinated populace was ready to go back inside and watch movies again after a year of being inside watching movies.
Gamblingsknr.net

5 Casino Themed Movies You Have to Watch

Sometimes you don’t have the time off work to head to the casino and play a few rounds of blackjack. Or, if you are unlucky, you live in a state where there aren’t any retail casinos within driving distance. But if you’ve got a hankering for the sound of slot...
Bakersfield, CABakersfield Now

AMC movie theaters celebrate cinema week with all you can eat popcorn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Starting today, AMC is celebrating Cinema Week with "All You Can Eat Popcorn!" AMC moviegoers who purchase any size popcorn from June 22 through June 30 can enjoy All You Can Eat Popcorn throughout the duration of their stay. Other Cinema Week promotions that moviegoers can...
Bozeman, MTPosted by
96.7 KISS FM

Movie Lovers Bozeman Closing, Seeks New Location

One of the most beloved small businesses in Bozeman is shutting its doors - for now. Yesterday, Movie Lovers of Bozeman shared some heartbreaking news. According to their Facebook post, they will be closing down their Bozeman location after 36 years. Movie Lovers made "the difficult decision to relinquish our lease and hopefully, temporarily, darken our doors."
Bozeman, MTPosted by
96.7 KISS FM

First Pics From Western Movie Filmed Close to Bozeman

This movie sounds like a perfect Western. Filmed and set in Montana with, great premise and a fantastic cast. Deadwire released the first photos of a film called, "Murder at Emigrant Gulch" will premiere this year at the hailed Cannes film festival in France and showcases a great cast including Thomas Jane(The Punisher), Nat Wolff(Fault in Our Stars), Isiah Mustafa(IT: Chapter Two), and more. Here's are a few photos from the film courtesy of one of the stars of the film Anna Camp and her Instagram.
MoviesColumbia Daily Tribune

The best 2021 movies you might have missed

We’re at the year’s halfway mark, and there’s nothing big coming out this weekend. (Questlove’s “Summer of Soul” premieres this weekend at Ragtag Cinema and on Hulu, but I glowingly reviewed that back in May.) Now is a good time to look at the best films that might have slipped...
Movieskmuw.org

Movie Review: 'The Sparks Brothers' Could Have Been So Much More

This review originally ran as part of Fletcher Powell's 2021 Sundance Film Festival coverage. The Sparks Brothers is now in theaters. I... I'm gonna say something... bad... about an Edgar Wright movie. [ducks]. OK, I really don't want this to be the case. But I think sometimes we need to...
MoviesPosted by
96.7 KISS FM

Rachel Zegler To Play Snow White In Live-Action Disney Remake

Rachel Zegler, the 20-year-old actress making her on-screen debut in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, will portray Snow White in Disney's live-action remake of the 1938 animated classic. The adaptation of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will be directed by Marc Webb (500 Days of Summer). “Rachel’s extraordinary vocal...