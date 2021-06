BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Energy Department is allocating $22 million for nine energy research projects, one of which will be in Montana. More than $3.3 million is going to Montana State University in Bozeman for research on biomining iron, nickel and other important resources from pyrite minerals. The funding is from the DOE’s Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research.