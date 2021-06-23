Cancel
Sen. Chuck Grassley says polling won’t determine if he runs for eighth term

By James Q. Lynch
thegazette.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Chuck Grassley punched back at recent polling suggesting nearly two-thirds of Iowa voters think it’s time for a new face representing them in the U.S. Senate. An Iowa Poll found that only a third of voters are ready to re-elect Grassley — who hasn’t said whether he will seek an eighth term in 2022. Sixty-four percent said it’s time for an unknown and unnamed “someone else” to replace the Republican senator.

www.thegazette.com
