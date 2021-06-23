Sen. Chuck Grassley says polling won’t determine if he runs for eighth term

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) may be on the verge of overstaying his welcome. Grassley, 87, hasn’t announced whether he plans to seek an eight term in 2022, but a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll suggests he’d face an uphill battle if he does decide to run, the Register reported Sunday. The survey, conducted by widely respected Iowa pollster J. Ann Seltzer, found that only 27 percent of likely voters would re-elect Grassley if the election were today; 64 percent said they think it’s time for someone else to occupy the seat Grassley has occupied since 1981.