Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Mark Hoppus Shares That He Has Been in Treatment for Cancer for Three Months

By Bethy Squires
Vulture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Hoppus, bassist and singer of blink-182 and Simple Creatures, announced on Twitter that he has been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer for the past three months. “I have cancer,” Hoppus wrote. “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get be through this.” The statement did not specify what kind of cancer Hoppus has, or at what stage it was caught, but it did say that he will be continuing chemo for some months.

www.vulture.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hoppus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#In Treatment#Simple Creatures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Health
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CancerGossip Cop

Everything We Know About Mark Hoppus’ Health And Battle With Cancer

Mark Hoppus shocked fans when he recently revealed he was diagnosed with cancer. The Blink 182 singer and bassist told his Twitter followers that he’s been undergoing chemotherapy treatments for the past three months, though he didn’t specify what type of cancer he’s fighting. So what’s the latest on the musician’s health? Here’s what we currently know about Mark Hoppus’s battle with cancer.
CancerPosted by
Us Weekly

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Is Undergoing Chemo for Cancer: Travis Barker and More React

In his corner. When Mark Hoppus revealed his cancer diagnosis on Wednesday, June 23, his fellow Blink-182 band members and more celebs showed their support on social media. “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” the Hoppus on Music host, 49, wrote on his Instagram Story. “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive.”
CelebritiesBBC

Swaffham dad gets daughter's brain surgery scar tattoo

A father has had an image of his four-year-old daughter's brain surgery scar tattooed on his head so she does not feel like the "odd one out". Aaron Lambert's daughter Esme was diagnosed with a rare high-grade tumour near the spinal cord aged two. The decorator from Swaffham, Norfolk, said...
Celebritiestheclevelandamerican.com

Mark Hopez of Blink-182 declared he had cancer

(CNN) – Blink-182 singer and bassist Mark Hobbes is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer, he said on his social media accounts on Wednesday. Hopez said on Twitter that he was receiving treatment, but did not reveal what type of cancer he had. “I have been receiving chemotherapy for cancer for the...
CancerMiddletown Press

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Says He's Undergoing Chemotherapy for Cancer: 'It Sucks and I'm Scared'

Earlier in the morning, Hoppus had alarmed fans with a photo he posted on Instagram, and then quickly deleted, of himself sitting in what appeared to be a hospital room with the caption, “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please.” Many hours later, the 49-year-old rocker put a stop to the guessing game with a text statement that made explicit exactly what he’s been going through, and for how long.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Mark Hoppus: Blink-182 star ‘scared but hopeful’ over cancer diagnosis as Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge voice support

Mark Hoppus has been inundated with messages of support from his Blink-182 bandmates after revealing to fans that he has been diagnosed with cancer. The bassist shared the news in a post to his social media channels on 23 June and confirmed he was already undergoing treatment.“For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer,” he wrote.“It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”He said that he had “months’ of treatment ahead of him but was “trying to remain...
CancerA.V. Club

Mark Hoppus reveals cancer diagnosis

Mark Hoppus announced on social media he’s been diagnosed with cancer. The Blink-182 co-frontman wrote, “For the past three months, I’ve bene undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have a cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”
Cancerdeadpress.co.uk

NEWS: Mark Hoppus (Blink-182) diagnosed with cancer

Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 has shared on social media that he has been diagnosed with and is undergoing treatment for cancer. Hoppus made fans aware of his diagnoses publicly via a statement on Twitter which you can read in full below. “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy...
CelebritiesPosted by
FMX 94.5

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Shares Health Update Following Cancer Announcement

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus on Sunday (June 27) offered his first health update to fans after last week's announcement that he'd been diagnosed with cancer. The rocker shared more about his treatment for the unspecified cancer during a game of "Blinko" — that is, Hoppus' version of Bingo — while broadcasting on Twitch and taking questions from viewers. The blink-182 bassist and vocalist frequently hangs and games with fans on the livestreaming video platform.
Canceramicohoops.net

Mark Hoppus of Blink 182 Gives Health Update amid Chemotherapy and Cancer Battle

Imprint Mark hoppus is opening up to his fans. The 49-year-old Blink-182 entertainer and bassist shared an update about his chemotherapy and clinical therapies amid his fight with malignant growth. The artist got genuine with fans during a 45-minute Twitch stream and clarified how a few days are superior to others regarding his inclination and how he’s managing treatment.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Travis Barker Looks Somber At Dinner With Kourtney Kardashian Amid Blink-182 Bandmate Mark Hoppus' Cancer Diagnosis

Travis Barker looked stone-faced at dinner with Kourtney Kardashian after his Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus revealed he is battling cancer. The band's 45-year-old drummer was spotted holding hands with his famous Keeping Up With The Kardashians girlfriend on Tuesday at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu. Article continues below advertisement. Despite...
Celebritiesbritpopnews.com

Blink-182 Member Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Blink-182 singer/bassist Mark Hoppus appeared to announce that he has cancer in a treatment photo he posted on Wednesday. Kuri44 posted on Reddit, “I literally burst out in tears when I saw this pic. Awful news. He seems to be in good spirits, which is important. I pray he makes a full recovery and will keep him in my prayers. Sending all my love and positive vibes to Mark, his family, and his loved ones❤️🙏🏼”
Canceramicohoops.net

Eduardo Capitello revealed that he had skin cancer

Mexican actor and singer Eduardo Capitello He was diagnosed with skin cancer after years of excessive sunbathing. also husband Baby Gaitan Share the news in a video posted on YouTube channel of his daughters Anna Paula s Alejandra Capitello. While Capetillo did not provide details about when he received his diagnosis, the treatment he followed or his current condition, he called on all people to protect their skin.