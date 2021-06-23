Mark Hoppus Shares That He Has Been in Treatment for Cancer for Three Months

Mark Hoppus has been inundated with messages of support from his Blink-182 bandmates after revealing to fans that he has been diagnosed with cancer. The bassist shared the news in a post to his social media channels on 23 June and confirmed he was already undergoing treatment.“For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer,” he wrote.“It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”He said that he had “months’ of treatment ahead of him but was “trying to remain...