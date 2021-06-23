Molybdenum limits microbes' ability to remove harmful nitrate from soil
The Oak Ridge Reservation (ORR) in Tennessee was created as part of the Manhattan Project in the 1940s. This legacy left the site uniquely contaminated with acidic, high-nitrate-and high-metal substances. Microbes living naturally in this environment can use molybdenum to remove nitrate. However, the small concentration of molybdenum in the ORR limits how much nitrate the microbes can remove. Two studies report on why molybdenum is found in limited concentrations at ORR. The studies also revealed the mechanisms that some nitrate reducing microbes use to survive in these extreme conditions.www.eurekalert.org