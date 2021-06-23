Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Molybdenum limits microbes' ability to remove harmful nitrate from soil

EurekAlert
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oak Ridge Reservation (ORR) in Tennessee was created as part of the Manhattan Project in the 1940s. This legacy left the site uniquely contaminated with acidic, high-nitrate-and high-metal substances. Microbes living naturally in this environment can use molybdenum to remove nitrate. However, the small concentration of molybdenum in the ORR limits how much nitrate the microbes can remove. Two studies report on why molybdenum is found in limited concentrations at ORR. The studies also revealed the mechanisms that some nitrate reducing microbes use to survive in these extreme conditions.

www.eurekalert.org
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Molybdenum#Soil Health#Nitrate#Microbes#The Oak Ridge Reservation#The Manhattan Project#Moda#Molecular Assemblies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Anti-coronavirus molecules from microbes could be key to new treatments

Microbes in the gut that produce beneficial compounds could hold the key to treating coronavirus symptoms. Gut Microbiome. Image Credit: Anatomy Image/Shutterstock.com. Commensal bacteria in the human intestine have been found to produce compounds that inhibit SARS-CoV-2. The findings presented at the World Microbe Forum, the American Society for Microbiology...
WildlifeNational Science Foundation (press release)

Soil microbes metabolize the same polyphenols found in chocolate, wine

Polyphenols are plant compounds that double as cancer-fighting antioxidants. Fruits, vegetables, red wine and chocolate are all rich in polyphenols, plant compounds that double as cancer-fighting antioxidants. Humans can access these foods' health benefits because the microbes in our guts happily feast on them, breaking them down into smaller chemical components.
Bloomington, INwbiw.com

Researchers identify microbe that protects bees from fungal infections

BLOOMINGTON – Honey bees are the most economically important agricultural pollinators on Earth, but their populations have been in decline for decades. At Indiana University, researchers are investigating how to use the honey bee’s natural microbiome to keep them healthy, which has implications for food security and the agricultural industry.
AgriculturePhys.org

New technology helps farmers to remove nitrates from drainage

Massey University scientists unveiled a prototype of their novel systems for stripping nitrate from farm drainage at this year's Fieldays, capturing hundreds of people's attention including farmers of all ages, members of the public and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Associate Professor in Environmental Hydrology and Soil Science Dr. Ranvir Singh...
WildlifeNewswise

Air Pollution From Wildfires Impacts Ability to Observe Birds

Newswise — As smoky air becomes more common during Washington’s wildfire season, many wildlife enthusiasts wonder: What happens to the birds?. Few studies have looked at wildfire smoke impacts on animals, let alone birds. And as Washington and the larger West Coast continue to experience more massive wildfires and smoke-filled air, understanding how birds are affected by smoke — and how air pollution may influence our ability to detect birds — are important factors for bird conservation.
SciencePhys.org

Synthetic biology circuits can respond within seconds

Synthetic biology offers a way to engineer cells to perform novel functions, such as glowing with fluorescent light when they detect a certain chemical. Usually, this is done by altering cells so they express genes that can be triggered by a certain input. However, there is often a long lag...
Agriculturecaliforniaagnet.com

ARS Scientists Develop Prediction Technologies to Reduce Soil Loss

Agricultural Research Service scientists designed seven of the top ten—13 of the top 25—most used predictive technologies/simulation models that are reducing the loss of soil to erosion around the world, according to a recently published study. Although originally developed for cutting down soil losses due to erosion from agricultural practices,...
SciencePhys.org

Pig genes in pig-boar hybrids in Fukushima exclusion zone found to be diminishing

A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in Japan, and one in Norway has found evidence that suggests domesticated pig genes in pig-boar hybrids living in the Fukushima exclusion zone are diminishing. In their paper published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, the group describes their genetic study of tissue samples taken from wild boar, pigs and hybrids in the exclusion zone.
ScienceEurekAlert

Novel technique decodes mechanisms controlling executive functions of the primate brain

The human brain is a wonderfully enigmatic organ, helping to juggle multiple tasks efficiently to help us get through a long day! This feature, called executive function, seats primates like us at the pinnacle of evolution. The prospect of losing the spectacular flow of neural information in our brains because of an accident or disease is, thus, unnerving. In the event of such an unfortunate occurrence, to restore the brain to its previous working condition with full functionality--to reboot it, so to speak--would need a better understanding of the specific neural pathways involved in our daily activities that rely on working memory and decision-making--two important executive functions.
ScienceNature.com

Evanescent waves modulate energy efficiency of photocatalysis within TiO coated optical fibers illuminated using LEDs

Coupling photocatalyst-coated optical fibers (P-OFs) with LEDs shows potential in environmental applications. Here we report a strategy to maximize P-OF light usage and quantify interactions between two forms of light energy (refracted light and evanescent waves) and surface-coated photocatalysts. Different TiO2-coated quartz optical fibers (TiO2-QOFs) are synthesized and characterized. An energy balance model is then developed by correlating different nano-size TiO2 coating structures with light propagation modes in TiO2-QOFs. By reducing TiO2 patchiness on optical fibers to 0.034 cm2/cm2 and increasing the average interspace distance between fiber surfaces and TiO2 coating layers to 114.3 nm, refraction is largely reduced when light is launched into TiO2-QOFs, and 91% of light propagated on the fiber surface is evanescent waves. 24% of the generated evanescent waves are not absorbed by nano-TiO2 and returned to optical fibers, thus increasing the quantum yield during degradation of a refractory pollutant (carbamazepine) in water by 32%. Our model also predicts that extending the TiO2-QOF length could fully use the returned light to double the carbamazepine degradation and quantum yield. Therefore, maximizing evanescent waves to activate photocatalysts by controlling photocatalyst coating structures emerges as an effective strategy to improve light usage in photocatalysis.
ScienceEurekAlert

Novel strategy for natural product biosynthesis

Microorganisms produce natural products, for example, as disease-causing virulence factors or as defense substances against predators and competitors. A team led by Dr. Robin Teufel and first author Ying Duan from the Institute of Biology II at the Faculty of Biology of the University of Freiburg, together with researchers from the University of Bonn, have now discovered a novel enzyme that is crucial for the production of so-called bacterial tropone natural products. The researchers presented their results in the current issue of the Journal of the American Chemical Society.
ScienceChaffee County Times

Speedy nanorobots could someday clean up soil, water

University of Colorado Boulder researchers have discovered that minuscule, self-propelled particles called nanoswimmers can escape from mazes as much as 20 times faster than other, passive particles, paving the way for their use in everything from industrial clean-ups to medication delivery. The findings, published this week in the Proceedings of...
ScienceEurekAlert

New insights into the assembly of photosynthetic membranes

An international study has elucidated the structure of a protein that is required for the assembly and stability of photosynthetic membranes. Plants, algae and cyanobacteria convert carbon dioxide and water into biomass and oxygen with the aid of photosynthesis. This process forms the basis of most forms of life on Earth. Global warming is exposing photosynthetic organisms to increasing levels of stress. This reduces growth rates, and in the longer term presents a threat to food supplies for human populations. An international project, in which Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet (LMU) in Munich biologist Kärin Nickelsen and his research group played a significant role, has now determined the three-dimensional structure of a protein involved in the formation and maintenance of the membranes in which photosynthesis takes place. The insights provided by the study will facilitate biotechnological efforts to boost the ability of plants to cope with environmental stresses.
WildlifeEurekAlert

A globally important microbial process hidden on marine particles

It has puzzled scientists for years whether and how bacteria, that live from dissolved organic matter in marine waters, can carry out N2 fixation. It was assumed that the high levels of oxygen combined with the low amount of dissolved organic matter in the marine water column would prevent the anaerobic and energy consuming N2 fixation.
Aerospace & DefenseEurekAlert

FAU lands $736,000 from NASA to study the coastal carbon budget from space

Coastal ecosystems sequester large quantities of carbon through processes at risk of disturbance from changing climate, land use change and rising sea levels. How carbon moves from land to ocean is one of the critical knowledge gaps needed to constrain the structure and functioning of the Earth system. In coastal regions, the origin of various carbon sources is very difficult to identify - for example, whether the carbon is from rivers or marsh runoff, or created in place via phytoplankton production. Moreover, the generalization of these sources and the processes involved in transport to the ocean is even more difficult, thus limiting the ability to make future projections based on a changing climate and associated events such as wetter, more intense hurricanes.
Wildlifetechnologynetworks.com

Microbiomes Vital for Plants Too

Hundreds of different bacterial species live in and on leaves and roots of plants. A research team led by Julia Vorholt from the Institute of Microbiology at ETH Zurich, together with colleagues in Germany, first inventoried and categorised these bacteria six years ago. Back then, they isolated 224 strains from the various bacterial groups that live on the leaves of thale cress (Arabidopsis thaliana). These can be assembled into simplified, or "synthetic" plant microbiomes. The researchers thus laid the foundations for their two new studies, which were just published in the journals Nature Plants and Nature Microbiology.
WildlifePosted by
LiveScience

Microbes in cow stomachs can help recycle plastic

Microbes fished from the stomachs of cows can gobble up certain kinds of plastic, including the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) used in soda bottles, food packaging and synthetic fabrics. Scientists uncovered these microbes in liquid that was drawn from the rumen, the largest compartment of a ruminant's stomach; ruminants include hooved...
SciencePhys.org

Improved algorithms help scientists monitor wildfires from space

Raging wildfires pump tiny pollutants into the air, degrading air quality across vast areas. These pollutants, or aerosols, can soar high into the atmosphere at the tops of smoke plumes or creep close to the ground where they pose a health risk to humans. To accurately track these pollutants and their spread, scientists need accurate monitoring systems that can see the whole picture.
WildlifePosted by
UPI News

Microbes from the guts of cows can break down plastic

July 2 (UPI) -- Microbes found in a cow's stomach can break down plastics, according to new research. Researchers found the polymer-munching microbes in the rumen, one of four compartments comprising the bovine stomach. The bacteria, described Friday in the journal Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology, could be used to...