P3 became P4 became P6 on a rare bad weekend for Fabio Quartararo a fortnight ago, the championship front-runner being hit with two three-second penalties as Miguel Oliveira took his first win of the season, fractions ahead of Johann Zarco. El Diablo still tops the standings, but his fellow countryman has closed the gap to 14 points and brought Ducati on level terms with Yamaha in the constructors' standings as MotoGP heads to the Sachsenring. Read on as we explain how to watch all the German Grand Prix action online - no matter where you are - with our MotoGP live stream guide.