MN Farmer Testifies to House AG Subcommittee on Insurance

By Erick Johnson
newsdakota.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington D.C. (AgCentralRadioNetwork) – A House Agriculture Subcommittee on General Farm Commodities and Risk Management held a hearing today on the Efficacy of the Farm Safety Net. Chair Cheri Bustos talked at the hearing about the importance of getting input from farmers about how 2018 Farm Bill programs are working and to get a better understanding of what is happening in the countryside. She said the subcommittee was interested to hear more about the ARC or PLC programs, and how changes made to those programs have worked for growers. And in particular, we want to hear about how crop insurance has kicked in in times of need.

