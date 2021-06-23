Stephen A. Smith and Michael Wilbon’s reaction to Suns’ Valley-Oop was incredible (Video)

Among those amazed by the game-winning basket for Deandre Ayton and the Suns were ESPN personalities Stephen A. Smith and Michael Wilbon. After trailing 2-1 in their opening round series against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Phoenix Suns have rattled off nine straight wins, and now they’re two victories away from their first NBA Finals appearance since 1993. Perhaps most impressive is their last two wins, which have come without point guard Chris Paul, who is in COVID-19 health and safety protocols.