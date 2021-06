American Girl has brought back its first six historical dolls for the celebration of its 35th anniversary. Mattel said, “Each of the six original characters comes in its own special 35th Anniversary Collection, featuring a signature 18-inch doll dressed in her original outfit and authentic accessories, and the character’s first paperback book in the series with a vintage cover. In further tribute to the brand’s roots, each set comes packaged in a retro-inspired American Girl doll box designed for both new and existing collectors.”