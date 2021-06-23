Getting hot and irritable? Five natural strategies to keep you cool

As many states are in the midst of the first heat wave of the year, residents are trying to cope with the climbing temperatures outside. While a hot day can be a fun time to jump in the pool or hit the beach, being outside in the heat comes with some risks, including heat stroke and dehydration. And there are some hazards you might not even be aware of. Experts say that avoiding certain beverages can help lower your risk of experiencing adverse effects from the heat. Read on to find out what you should never drink during a heat wave.