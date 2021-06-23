Getting hot and irritable? Five natural strategies to keep you cool
Summer heat brings us water sports, sandy beaches, grill-outs and pool parties. What’s not to love, right?. For those who are more sensitive to hot weather, the heat can also cause some unpleasant side effects. These folks typically feel great in the fall, winter and even spring seasons, but come summertime, they get inflamed, overheated and irritable. If this is you, you may be unconsciously making things harder on yourself. Explore these 5 simple steps to keep the body cool, calm, and collected.www.ahealthiermichigan.org