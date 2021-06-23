Cancel
How physical therapy can get your body ready for an active summer

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrett Wapotish, PT, DPT, OCS, Regional Manager for Athletico Physical Therapy, tells John about how business has been through the pandemic, the most common complaints they are hearing from patients, some tips we should know to avoid pain, and if they are seeing an uptick in injuries now that we are in Phase 5 and people are out and more active. For a free pain and movement assessment, walk right into any Athletico location, no prescription needed. Go to Athletico.com to find a location near you.

