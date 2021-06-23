How physical therapy can get your body ready for an active summer

“My goal was to live life again, without crying all the time…actually function as a normal person would. I had lost so much.” – Jennifer Zabloski, Phoenix Patient. A cervical epidural almost killed Jennifer Zabloski. The injection of steroid medicine into the area around the spinal cord in the neck, is meant to help with pain, tingling, or numbness in neck and arm. Jennifer’s doctor recommended the treatment after she experienced pain in her shoulder, which was a symptom of a problem in her neck. That doctor told her she would need to try physical therapy first to see if it would work but fully expected to see her back in his office in a few weeks to receive the shot. Jennifer went to PT but reveals, “I didn’t give it a chance. If I would have just given it a chance, I believe it would have fixed my problem.”