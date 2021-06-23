James Cameron Refused to Let Studio Trim ‘Avatar’ Set Piece Because It Had No Plot Value

Is F9 star Vin Diesel gearing up to join the world of Avatar? The Fast and Furious family member certainly seemed to suggest so when asked recently about working with director James Cameron, something which Diesel has teased in the past. In a recent interview, Diesel responded to a question regarding whether audiences will see him in any of the many upcoming Avatar sequels, and while he played it coy, he at least confirmed that he and Cameron will indeed "be working together."