James Cameron Refused to Let Studio Trim ‘Avatar’ Set Piece Because It Had No Plot Value
James Cameron is the latest addition to the MasterClass family, and /Film has a great rundown of highlights from the “Avatar” and “Titanic” director’s three-hour-and-20-minute filmmaking course (there are 15 videos total in Cameron’s MasterClass program). During a course on crafting the perfect movie set piece (“a film within a film,” the director says), Cameron reveals there was some studio pushback against the Mountain Banshee aerial sequence in “Avatar” because it did not serve a purpose on the main storyline. The scene in question finds protagonist Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) learning to ride the eponymous winged creature and taking the Banshee out for a ride.www.indiewire.com