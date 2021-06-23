Baby sustains cut to face during emergency C-section

When Reazjhana Williams gave birth to baby Kyanni via emergency Caesarean-section, she felt surprised to see a cut on her daughter’s cheek. “I tried to be understanding about what happened, but on top of the fact her face got cut and a plastic surgeon had to come do it, there’s just a lot of things I’m not understanding with the C-section,” Reazjhana told Fox 31. “I’ve never heard of anybody having to deal with their baby’s face looking like this after a C-section.”