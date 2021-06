The Cincinnati Bengals had the first overall draft pick in the 2020 draft and made significant strides to improve the roster. The duo of Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins already showed they can be the best players on the offense. However, the questions surrounding Logan Wilson and Akeem Davis-Gaither will be the difference between an excellent draft and a good draft. Overall, there are two confirmed solid starters with a number of developmental players who could be difference-makers next year.