Celebrities React to Britney Spears’ Speech at Conservatorship Hearing: Justin Timberlake and More

Standing by her side. Several celebrities are speaking out in support of Britney Spears after her impassioned statement on Wednesday, June 23, in which she outlined how negatively the conservatorship she was placed under has affected her life.

Justin Timberlake, who dated Britney up until their split in 2002, wrote on Twitter, “After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time.”

“Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right,” the “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” singer wrote. “No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.”

Mariah Carey took to Twitter to write, “We love you Britney!!! Stay strong,” after Britney outlined how “angry” and “in shock” she was to Judge Brenda Penny presiding in her conservatorship hearing.

Halsey also came to the singer’s defense, writing, “Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today.”

Britney, who also claimed in her address to the court that the conservatorship was “abusive,” was also supported by Rose McGowan, who wrote on Twitter, “Britney Spears has every right to be angry. How would you feel if your life was stolen, dissected, mocked? I pray she gets to live your life on her terms. STOP CONTROLLING WOMEN.”

Britney’s statement also revealed that she was using an IUD birth control device that her conservators would not allow a doctor to remove.

“A lot has happened since two years ago, the last time I was in court. I don’t think I was heard on any level when I came to court last time,” Britney told the judge, adding that her dad, Jamie Spears, “was all for” making her go on tour and forcing her to change medications in 2018.

“I’m so angry I can’t sleep, and I am depressed,” she continued. “I want to be heard … I want changes and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes. I just want my life back, it’s been 13 years and it’s enough,” Britney pleaded. She then added, “It’s enough and it makes no sense at all … I’m done,” before concluding, “I want to sue my family to be totally honest with you.”

After a brief break during the hearing, Vivian Thoreen, Jamie’s attorney, read a brief statement for Jamie: “He’s sorry to see his daughter suffering in so much pain.”

Attorney Gladstone Jones, who represents Britney’s mother, Lynne, said her client is a “very concerned mother” after hearing Britney speak. He implored the judge to heed Britney’s request for her to be able to hire her own private attorney and to change her current care plan that has been in place under the supervision of Jodi Montgomery.

Reps for Britney, Jamie and the Bessemer Trust did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s requests for comment.

