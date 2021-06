Sevilla president Jose Castro has revealed why his manager Julen Lopetegui had no desire to take Tottenham up on their “dizzying” offer. Tottenham’s hunt for a new man to take the managerial helm has lurched from one disappointment to the next. The club controversially sacked Jose Mourinho one week before the EFL Cup final. Ryan Mason took temporary charge until the end of the season, but a more seasoned manager is expected to be installed.