Massachusetts No. 2 Democrat Claire Cronin nominated by Joe Biden as ambassador to Ireland

By Erin Tiernan
Boston Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEaston Rep. Claire Cronin appears headed for greener pastures in Ireland after President Biden announced her as his pick to serve as ambassador to the Emerald Isle. “I am deeply honored to be nominated by President Biden for ambassador to Ireland, especially given the President’s and my own Irish roots,” Cronin said via a White House statement on Wednesday. “If confirmed, I look forward to serving as ambassador and working with our partners in Ireland on both the challenges and opportunities ahead of us.”

www.bostonherald.com
