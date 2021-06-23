VIDEO: Gov. signs state budget Wednesday afternoon

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster announced his veto of 226 budget appropriations amounting $152.25 million in the FY 2021-22 General Appropriations Act. "While some important and unprecedented transparency measures were adopted in the budgeting process this year, public transparency must be absolute and uncompromised in order to maintain the public’s trust and confidence in state government,” said McMaster. “Disclosure of the sponsor and recipient is not enough. The bulk of these earmarked appropriations still lack sufficient context – description - explanation of merit - or justification how the recipient intends to spend the funds. Also, no matter how deserving the project, the public must be confident that proper accountability measures are in place to ensure these funds are ultimately spent appropriately by the recipient.”