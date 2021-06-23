Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Trial begins for Chicago banker who exchanged loans with Manafort for Trump job

By Lexi Lonas
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dGkkh_0adTsgRh00
© Getty Images

The trial has begun for a Chicago bank owner who prosecutors said exchanged $16 million in loans with former President Trump 's 2016 campaign manager Paul Manafort in an effort to buy a role in the Trump administration.

Stephen Calk, the former chief executive of The Federal Savings Bank, stood trial on Wednesday as Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexandra Rothman detailed Calk’s deals with Manafort, the former head Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, in an effort to get a position in the administration, The Associated Press reported.

“This is a case about greed, but not greed for money. Greed for power, for prestige, for importance,” Rothman said.

Calk was charged in 2019 with one count of financial institution bribery for allegedly giving Manafort risky loans in exchange for a job in the Trump administration. Calk could face a maximum of 30 years in prison if found guilty.

Prosecutors said Calk messaged Manafort after it was clear Trump would win in 2016 saying a $9.5 million real estate construction loan that had been stalled would be “wrapped up the next day,” AP reported.

Rothman said weeks later, Calk was floating another $6.5 million loan to Manafort while he was being interviewed at Trump Tower following the election for a job in the administration.

Calk was looking for a position as either the Secretary of the Army or head of the Treasury, Commerce or Defense departments, according to Rothman. Calk was ultimately not chosen for any of those jobs.

Calk’s lawyer, Paul Schoeman, argued Calk believed he did not do anything wrong and he thought he was just getting “great loans for his bank.”

Although the loans were risky, Schoeman argued Calk was given false documents that indicated Manafort was much wealthier than he really was, making him believe the loans were good for the bank.

“The name Donald Trump is going to come up during this trial. Some people like him. Some people don’t. But don’t let it influence you in this case,” Schoeman said. “Mr. Calk did not commit a crime. He did not make a corrupt deal. He is not guilty of these charges.”

In total, Calk granted $16 million in loans to Manafort, who was later ousted by the Trump campaign over his ties to Ukraine. Manafort was sentenced to seven years in prison over his political work in Ukraine. Trump ultimately pardoned Manafort less than one month before leaving office.

View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

251K+
Followers
25K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Manafort
Person
Manafort
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bribery#Manafort For Trump#The Federal Savings Bank#The Associated Press#Ap#Trump Tower#Treasury#Commerce#Defense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Army
Related
Manhattan, NYWashington Times

Manhattan DA won’t charge Trump, former president’s lawyer says

A lawyer for former President Donald Trump said Monday that the Manhattan district attorney does not plan to charge Mr. Trump in the first indictment expected this week and will not indict the Trump Organization on charges related to allegations of hush-money payments and manipulation of real estate values. Ronald...
POTUSThe Guardian

Trump in financial and political danger as company faces possible criminal charges

Donald Trump is facing a potentially crippling financial and political blow as state prosecutors consider filing criminal charges against his family business this week. Prosecutors in New York could soon bring an indictment against the Trump Organization related to the taxation of lucrative perks that it gave to top executives, such as use of apartments, cars and school tuition.
POTUSWashington Post

America owes thanks to Trump’s lawyers — even William Barr

Donald Trump could never really count on the lawyers. No matter how many cynical or craven congressmen, toadying aides, grifting consultants, unhinged activists, disinforming talking heads and deluded cultists he may have had, Trump still needed the lawyers. He needed serious members of the bar to provide at least some semblance of a legal justification for his attempted self-coup.
POTUSWashington Post

William Barr’s bombshell about Trump is more revealing than it seems

Having gone to extraordinary lengths to help Donald Trump corrupt the presidency, William P. Barr is working overtime to launder his post-Trump reputation. But the former attorney general’s latest cleanup exercise may end up showing that the stain of his corruption is even darker than we thought — in a way that soils other Republicans as well.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Prosecutors say bank CEO desired power with $16M loans to Manafort

NEW YORK — A Chicago bank owner traded $16 million in loans to ex-President Donald Trump’s ex-campaign manager in a bid for a prestigious position in Trump’s administration, a prosecutor told jurors in an opening statement Wednesday before a defense attorney assured them that the banker committed no crimes. “This...
Michigan StatePosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump calls Michigan GOP-backed 2020 election investigation that confirmed Biden’s win a ‘cover up’

Former President Donald Trump labeled the Michigan state Senate’s election investigation that confirmed President Joe Biden’s victory a “cover up" Thursday. Trump, who acknowledged Monday that he hasn’t conceded the November race, ridiculed the state Senate Oversight Committee's investigation, the results of which were announced a day before. He called...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The man who resisted Trump is worth listening to

In his testimony, Don McGahn revealed himself to be the kind of sober establishment figure many hoped would curb Trump's worst impulses, writes Michael D'Antonio. He was one official who knew how things were supposed to go and kept his head while many around him lost theirs.