The problem with not trusting Facebook is that it’s completely the wrong perspective. You absolutely can trust Facebook to be exactly what you know that it is, and that’s an advertising company that uses the consumer as its product. When I reviewed the Quest 2 last year I praised the hardware and its accessibility but also put in a warning that Facebook is Facebook, and if that seemed like a bad idea then yeah, no argument. For the last eight months, though, the Quest 2 has been a standard standalone unit with no reason to complain once you get used to its quirks. That changes soon with the addition of in-game ads in paid games.