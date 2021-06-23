Sega Celebrates 30 Years of Sonic With a Symphony Orchestra Event
It’s Sonic’s 30th birthday today. The millennial blue hedgehog is celebrating tomorrow with a symphony orchestra event that will perform music from across all 30 years of Sonic’s history. In addition, there will be a performance from Crush 40, a rock band that is well known within the Sonic community for performing a variety of songs in the 3D series such as the theme song for Sonic Adventure and Escape From the City from Sonic Adventure 2.twinfinite.net