New York City, NY

Pedestrians, cyclists say mopeds are invading NYC bike lanes

By FOX 5 NY Staff
fox5ny.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - Whether you call them motorcycles or mopeds, pedestrians and cyclists crossing some of the city's bridges say they are an unquestionable danger. On the 59th Street bridge, the already narrow paths for pedestrians and cyclists have become a major thoroughfare for the motorized vehicles. In one hour on Wednesday morning, FOX 5 NY counted between 30 to 40 small motorcycles crossing the bridge using either the lane for cyclists or the one for pedestrians.

