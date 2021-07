A brand new PS4 firmware update in the form of update 8.52 is now available to download onto your system, but the key question is what does this 481 MB update do?. Well, it simply improves system performance which isn’t too surprising given that most recent updates for Sony’s last-generation system haven’t done much to improve the user experience. Still, at least those who haven’t been able to pick-up a PS5 will be getting a smoother performance on the system.