The Atlanta Falcons have a major void at wide receiver to fill after Julio Jones after veteran pass-catcher Julio Jones was traded to the Tennessee Titans earlier in June, but don't tell Calvin Ridley that replacing Jones is too big of a task. The man who is now on pace to serve as the Falcons' No. 1 receiver in 2021 recently commented on how the team will go about making up for the production that Jones brought to the team for years, and Ridley didn't hesitate to suggest that he's ready to put the team on his shoulders if needed.