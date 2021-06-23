Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

NEW YORK FILMA ACADEMY COLLABORATES WITH NETFLIX IN A SUCCESSFUL ASSISTANT EDITOR PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT COURSE LAUNCH IN INDIA

nyfa.edu
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn collaboration with Netflix, New York Film Academy (NYFA) recently wrapped up its first Assistant Editor Professional Development Course in India. Designed to prepare professionals for the needs of the Indian market, NYFA’s course focused on the processes and protocols of assistant editing. Course participants completed in-class modules, going in-depth on specialized topics to help strengthen the assistant editor core in India.

www.nyfa.edu
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Payne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Film#Science And Technology#Professionalism#New York Filma Academy#New York Film Academy#Indian#Nyfa#Working#Scriptsync#Space Force#Netflix India
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
Country
Belgium
News Break
Movies
Country
Philippines
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Entertainment
Country
India
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Texas Christian University
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

A second major airport announces closures ahead of potential Elsa impacts. A second major Florida airport announced closures Tuesday ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa. According to a statement on the Southwest Florida International Airport’s website, “there will be flights cancelled this afternoon.” RSW is located in Fort...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon to rebid JEDI cloud contract at center of Microsoft-Amazon dispute

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday and will seeks bids on a new contract, saying in a statement that tech giants Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O) are the only providers "capable of meeting the department's requirements." Microsoft...
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy