NEW YORK FILMA ACADEMY COLLABORATES WITH NETFLIX IN A SUCCESSFUL ASSISTANT EDITOR PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT COURSE LAUNCH IN INDIA
In collaboration with Netflix, New York Film Academy (NYFA) recently wrapped up its first Assistant Editor Professional Development Course in India. Designed to prepare professionals for the needs of the Indian market, NYFA's course focused on the processes and protocols of assistant editing. Course participants completed in-class modules, going in-depth on specialized topics to help strengthen the assistant editor core in India.