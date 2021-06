Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman admitted that having a leg amputation is still a possibility as he recovers from his injury. Weidman broke his leg in a devastating fashion when he threw a low kick that Uriah Hall checked in their middleweight bout at UFC 261, an injury that left “The All-American” writhing in pain on the Octagon canvas. It was one of the worst injuries we have ever seen in the UFC, but Weidman has been making an incredibly fast recovery since then as he’s already gotten back into the gym to do some sparring and even went golfing.