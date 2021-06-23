Cancel
New Orleans, LA

XQ Institute partners with New Orleans artists and musicians for “Graduation Energy” song and video

By David Johnson
offbeat.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe XQ Institute teamed up with New Orleans-based artists Brandan “Bmike” Odums, Dee-1, Trombone Shorty, and Tarriona “Tank” Ball to celebrate the nation’s high school graduates with music and art. Together they created “Graduation Energy,” a song that speaks to the journey of every high school student as they prepare for the next step of their life. It acknowledges the challenges that students face, along with the possibilities that await them.

www.offbeat.com
