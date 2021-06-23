Cancel
CNBC: Sources Tell Reuters CDC Eviction Moratorium Extension Expected

By Alina Machado
NBC Miami
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor several months, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s moratorium on evictions has offered some protection to those who suddenly found themselves unable to pay rent because of the pandemic. That protection is on track to expire June 30, but it may be extended for another month. CNBC is...

House RentSeattle Times

Kansas judge finds CDC eviction moratorium unenforceable

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas judge is beginning to evict tenants who are behind on rent in advance of the expiration of a federal moratorium that some experts predict will bring a tide of people being forced from homes nationwide. Johnson County Magistrate Judge Daniel Vokins said during a...
Congress & Courtsyieldpro.com

Supreme Court keeps CDC eviction moratorium in place

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to act to set aside the CDC’s eviction ban. The ban is currently scheduled to expire July 31, 2021 but it has been repeatedly extended in the past and there is no guarantee that it will not be extended again. The story continues. The...
Public HealthNBC Miami

U.S. Surgeon General Says Johnson & Johnson Covid Vaccine May Protect People Against Delta Variant

Dr. Vivek Murthy pointed to data that showed the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot is highly effective against hospitalization from the more contagious variant. "We have reasons to be hopeful, because the J&J vaccine has proven to be quite effective against preventing hospitalizations and deaths, with all the variants that we've seen to date," Murthy told "The News with Shepard Smith."
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

COVID-19 cases rise 10% this week, CDC says

The seven-day average of new daily COVID-19 cases increased 10% this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. NBC News reports that Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said Thursday that the seven-day average of new cases this week was about 12,600 cases -- up 10% from the average last week.
Nevada County, CAYubaNet

Delta (B.1.617.2) COVID-19 Variant Identified in Nevada County

The significantly more contagious COVID-19 Delta variant has been found in Nevada County. Six cases were reported to Nevada County Public Health on June 30, 2021. The specimens were collected between June 3rd and June 15, indicating that the Delta variant has been circulating in the county for at least 4 weeks. Patients with this variant were located on both the eastern and western sides of our county.
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The first official week of summer has brought about a change in the trajectory of COVID in the U.S. While cases remain far below their highest points seen in January, new infections caused by the highly contagious Delta variant are continuing to spread. Now, some states are seeing considerable COVID surges as officials struggle to vaccinate certain parts of the population, according to data from The Washington Post.
Butte County, CAChico Enterprise-Record

More contagious ‘Delta’ COVID-19 variant found in Butte County, Public Health says

OROVILLE — Butte County Public Health confirmed one additional case of a more contagious COVID-19 variant has been detected in the county. The B.1.617.2 variant, referred to as the “Delta” variant, is one of several variants of concern to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention because it spreads more easily from person to person and may be more resistant to COVID-19 vaccinations and monoclonal antibody treatments.
Steuben County, NYwlea.net

July 1, 2021 – Steuben Co Reports Three New Cases

The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that three Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19 since Monday’s update. This brings the total to 6,958 confirmed cases, 11 of which are currently active. The individuals are residents of the:. · Town of Hornellsville. · Town of Woodhull. · Village...
Public Healthgmauthority.com

UAW Mask Mandate Dropped For Fully Vaccinated General Motors Plant Workers

Fully vaccinated UAW employees working in General Motors assembly plants will no longer have to wear a facemask while at work as of July 12th, 2021. In a joint statement released Tuesday, the UAW, Ford, General Motors and Stellantis said the mask mandate would be lifted for those workers who have been fully vaccinated. The joint task force committee made the decision after reviewing new data from health and medical experts, as well as changes to state policies.
Health Servicesnashvillemedicalnews.com

AHA urges HHS to extend hospitals' deadline to spend PRF payments

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services 200 Independence Avenue, S.W. On behalf of our nearly 5,000 member hospitals, health systems and other health care organizations, and our clinician partners - including more than 270,000 affiliated physicians, 2 million nurses and other caregivers - and the 43,000 health care leaders who belong to our professional membership groups, we urge you to allow providers that received funding prior to June 30, 2020 to use their COVID-19 Provider Relief Fund (PRF) payments through the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency (PHE) or, at a minimum, through the end of 2021. Moreover, we support HHS continuing to allow those providers that received phase 3 funding in early 2021 to continue to utilize those funds through June 30, 2022.
Nevada County, CASierra Sun

Release: Delta COVID-19 variant identified in Nevada County

The significantly more contagious COVID-19 Delta variant has been found in Nevada County, a news release states. Six cases were reported to Nevada County Public Health on June 30, 2021. The specimens were collected between June 3rd and June 15, indicating that the Delta variant has been circulating in the county for at least 4 weeks. Patients with this variant were located on both the eastern and western sides of our county.
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Can't Go to This State Without Quarantining

The vast majority of U.S. states have dropped quarantine and testing requirements for entry, but for some interstate travel, you would benefit from carrying your vaccination card with you. If you're looking to visit the country's most tropical destination, you may be forced to quarantine if you're not vaccinated. Hawaii is now requiring tourists to either show proof of vaccination against COVID, quarantine, or get tested according to the state's specific protocol if they want to travel there.
Texas Stateaustintexas.gov

Austin Public Health Monitoring COVID-19 Delta Variant in Central Texas

Austin, TX – As new variants continue to emerge, the latest variant, Delta (B.1.617.2), has now been detected in all 50 states, including Texas. To date, there have been no confirmed cases of the Delta variant within Travis County, but health professionals say the spread is very likely in our community with confirmed variants in surrounding counties.
Pennsylvania StateTimes News

Pennsylvania drops mask mandate

HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania lifted its mask mandate on Monday, more than 14 months after the administration of Gov. Tom Wolf began requiring people to wear face coverings whenever they left home to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Department of Health will no longer require unvaccinated people to wear masks in public, though it said businesses, health care facilities, prisons and other places may still require them.