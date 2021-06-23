Why You Need to Be Extra Careful Hiking Around Colorado Right Now

For Colorado travelers seeking somewhere unique to stay, the Black Monarch Hotel in Victor is just the spot — that is, if you're brave enough. Once a former casino, brothel/upscale gentlemen's club, and saloon, this quirky, boutique hotel, is now said to be haunted by ghosts still lingering from the past. One such paranormal guest is a barkeep who was killed in a gunfight long ago. According to The Guardian, multiple people have reported seeing a woman looking out of one of the hotel's windows, even when it was confirmed that no one is in the room. Other ghostly encounters include things like hearing footsteps in empty rooms, objects randomly falling from shelves, and locked rooms being ransacked from the inside.