Colorado State

Why You Need to Be Extra Careful Hiking Around Colorado Right Now

By Jess
Posted by 
 7 days ago
Be prepared for hitting the open trails this summer. It's hiking season, folks! For many of us, summer mean less time indoors and more time outdoors. We're anxious to get outside and see the sights. And while there is nothing wrong with that, we need to be careful. Because it's...

Grand Junction, CO
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

