Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Myers, FL

Blue-Green Algae Task Force meets for first time since November

By Amelia Fabiano
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NYvZ0_0adTsD2k00

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Blue-Green Algae Task Force met Thursday for the first time since November to discuss innovative technologies being used around the state to combat the toxic blooms.

State officials showed the scientist-led task force several blue-green algae fighting projects that have been launched around the state already, many through the Department of Environmental Protection grant funding.

Although green streaks lined the surface of the Caloosahatchee by the Franklin Lock Thursday, BGA Task Force member and Florida Gulf Coast University scientist Dr. Mike Parsons said the algae situation has been better in southwest Florida than they feared this year so far.

“Everybody’s trying to prepare though, so if and when we do get larger blooms, what are some of the treatments we can do?” Parsons said. “[The innovative technologies] won’t 100% get rid of it, but if you can knock it back a lot, that’ll be very helpful.”

Some task force members recommended the state look into possibly getting the different technologies peer-reviewed or independently reviewed to get an outside perspective on their effectiveness against blue-green toxins and the nutrients that feed them.

Those various technologies deployed across the state ranged from innovations like nano-bubble ozone technology in Jones Creek in Jupiter to a bioreactor designed to stop blue-green algae in Bonita Springs’ Imperial River; the technologies mainly mitigated blue-green algae as it gets worse, but doesn’t nip the problem in the bud, which scientists have said is the nutrients that feed it.

After the meeting concluded Thursday, Dr. Parsons sent this statement to NBC2:

“We had great discussions about the DEP innovative technology program, and I look forward to seeing how our recommendations are utilized. Our discussions along with public comments also drove home the point that we should focus our efforts on reducing nutrient inputs to Lake O and continue our discussions on how to better protect human and animal health.” – Dr. Mike Parsons, The Water School at FGCU.

Some people living along the Caloosahatchee who saw blue-green algae at its worst in 2018 said they were disappointed the BGA Task Force hadn’t met since November.

“I hope this task force will be much more proactive than waiting until it becomes a huge issue,” said Olga resident Len Alvarez.

Dr. Parsons attributed the lack of meetings largely to the pandemic.

“It’s been a slow year, year and a half,” he said. “I’d really like to see us pick it up again and really start moving the agenda forward, so I think we can do more for sure.”

The task force’s responsibility is to issue recommendations to the state about how to tackle the blue-green algae issue.

“It’ll be up to the state and the agencies to act on those recommendations,” said Parsons. “If there’s a change to the laws or the regulations, that’s gonna take more work.”

The DEP has awarded about $15 million in grants so far for different innovative technology projects. Grants are available for local government agencies, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations that want to evaluate and implement innovative technologies and short-term solutions to combat algal blooms and nutrient enrichment. The next deadline for grant applications closes next month.

NBC2 reached out to Lee County, the city of Cape Coral, and Florida Gulf Coast University to see if they’re applying for the grants, but officials did not confirm.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bonita Springs, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Cape Coral, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Algae#Blue Green#The Water School#The Bga Task Force#Dep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Nonprofit Organizations
News Break
Politics
Related
Wildlifemidfloridanewspapers.com

Harmful blue-green algae

June 14, the Florida Department of Health in Lake County (DOH-Lake) issued a health alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in the Dead River – residential canal S of US 441. This is in response to a water sample taken on June 9. Blue-green algae blooms can...
WINKNEWS.com

Research task force looks at more anti-algae methods

The blue-green algae task force is looking for new approaches to battle the blooms and got together Wednesday to talk about the efforts to use hydrogen peroxide as well as ultrasonic waves in another location. First, the task force wants to see how the technology that is already in place...
wflx.com

Task force discusses ways to combat algae problems

The Department of Environmental Protection held a special task force meeting in West Palm Beach on Wednesday to help combat blue-green algae in South Florida and throughout the state. The task force looked at new technology on cleaning up and treating water contaminated with blue-green algae blooms and discussed prevention...
Palm Beach County, FLWPBF News 25

Palm Beach County blue-green algae health alerts

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: The latest bloom alerts. Health alerts have been issued for blue-green algal toxins found in Florida waterways. The toxins were found in water samples taken, according to the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County. Blue-green algae bloom alerts are in effect...
Martin County, FLtreasurecoast.com

HEALTH OFFICIALS ISSUE BLUE-GREEN ALGAE BLOOM ALERT FOR THE WATERS NEAR PORT MAYACA

HEALTH OFFICIALS ISSUE BLUE-GREEN ALGAE BLOOM ALERT FOR THE WATERS NEAR PORT MAYACA. Martin County, FL – The Florida Department of Health in Martin County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in the waters near Port Mayaca. This is in response to water samples taken by the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP on June 21. The public should exercise caution in and around Port Mayaca.
West Palm Beach, FLwflx.com

Algae task force to meet in West Palm Beach Wednesday

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday evening in Jupiter Farms. Gov. Ron DeSantis wants Florida to be known as the number one state for civics literacy in America. VOD Recordings. Police find bodies of 2 girls hours apart in canal.
cbs12.com

Scientists work on cure for blue green algae in South Florida

PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A group of international scientists says they could have the cure for blue-green algae blooms in South Florida. Blue Green Water Technologies is a group of scientists out of Israel that have been working on products that can kill toxic algae. The technology has been used...
Beatrice, NENorfolk Daily News

State issues warning about blue-green algae at Big Indian Creek Reservoir

Harmful blue-green algae blooms at Big Indian Creek Reservoir southwest of Beatrice have prompted a health alert from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, closing designated swimming beaches. Fishing and boating are permitted, a news release from the department said, but the public is cautioned to avoid contact...
Wildlifeorlandomedicalnews.com

Blue-green Algae Bloom Alert Issued for Lake Jesup

Sanford, FL - The Florida Department of Health in Seminole County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in Lake Jesup. This is in response to a water sample taken on June 16, 2021. The public should exercise caution in and around Lake Jesup where algal blooms are present.
West Palm Beach, FLcw34.com

West Palm Beach dog dies from blue-green algae poisoning

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A dog is dead in West Palm Beach after eating something out of a canal with toxic algae. It happened by the C-51 canal. Eight-year-old boxer Bella ate something that was on her owners’ boat and died several days later. Scientists at Green Water...
Mashpee, MAwhdh.com

Blue-green algae bloom prompts closure of popular swimming area on Cape Cod

MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A blue-green algae bloom has prompted the closure of a popular swimming area of Cape Cod, officials announced Wednesday. The Wakeby Pond side of Mashpee/Wakeby Pond has been closed to swimming due to the presence of a blue-green algae bloom, also known as cynobacteria, according to the Town of Mashpee.
Albert Lea Tribune

Blue-green algae confirmed on Fountain Lake

Blue-green algae has been confirmed on Fountain Lake near Katherine Island, according to the Shell Rock River Watershed District. The district is warning the public to avoid recreating in waters that have a blue-green algae bloom, as certain varieties of the algae can produce toxins that are linked to illness in humans and animals. The city of Albert Lea and Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday morning they have closed City Beach until further notice.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Monitor

City begins blue-green algae mitigation at Red Bud Isle

Since 2019, dog-lovers in Austin have had to worry about cyanobacteria, more commonly known as blue-green algae, when stories came out of several dogs dying after swimming in Lady Bird Lake during the algae bloom. A particular area of concern has been Red Bud Isle, a popular destination for outdoor...
WildlifeWINKNEWS.com

Component found in urine and fertilizer could be fueling blue-green algae

Something found in urine and fertilizer can fuel blue-green algae. An experiment was done at Franklin Lock last month showing that urea is like a superfood for algae. Based on early observations from the experiment, researchers found that blue-green algae, in this instance, gobbled it up. But, they say, they don’t have all of the results just yet.