There's more of the same, and a lot more, in 'F9: The Fast Saga'

Janesville Gazette
 9 days ago

The world is saved and the globe is hopped in "F9: The Fast Saga," but the key moment is when Michelle Rodriguez enters a car and, instead of doing it the way most people do, she gracefully jackknifes through a window, as if she's never heard of doors or doesn't believe in them.

www.gazettextra.com
Lehigh Acres Gazette

F9: The Fast Saga Movie Review

“F9: The Fast Saga” is the latest entry into the franchise started by “The Fast and the Furious” in 2001, which has been really inconsistent in its naming of each subsequent sequel. Vin Diesel returns as Dominic Toretto, a drag racer turned thief turned unofficial secret agent. He’s joined by his wife Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), sister Mia (Jordana Brewster), and friends Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Tej (Ludacris), and Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) in going on missions to save the world, missions that always involve driving cars fast and dangerously, “furiously” if you will.
Where To Stream F9: The Fast Saga?

In a new high-stakes adventure titled ‘F9: The Fast Saga’ (also known as ‘Fast & Furious 9’ or simply ‘F9’), Dominic Toretto and his crew/family are back. In the high-octane action film, Dom and his crew must stop Dom’s brother Jakob, who is working for the group’s enemy Cipher, a cyber-terrorist. Justin Lin returns to the director’s chair in the ninth installment of the ‘Fast & Furious‘ franchise, which he also penned alongside Daniel Casey.
SoJO 104.9

Free Passes to See The Fast Saga: F9!

SoJO 104.9 and the Square Family of Theatres want to send you and a friend to see the latest Fast & Furious movie, F9, with a pair of free passes!. Dominic Toretto and the gang are back for more fast and furious drama in F9. Cipher enlists the help of Jakob, Dom's younger brother to take revenge on Dom and his team.
Contest: See F9: The Fast Saga in Montreal!

Enter for your chance to see F9: The Fast Saga before it comes out in theaters! This summer, Fast is back! Universal Pictures presents the most action-packed film of the year! Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron in F9: The Fast Saga. Only in theaters June 25th!
‘F9: The Fast Saga’ review: Team Toretto rides again in this spotty sequel

It really is amazing that we’ve accepted the Fast & Furious franchise going this far for this long. We’re 20 years into the adventures of Dominic Toretto and his band of beefy car boosters, though stealing or racing cars have not been the focus of this franchise for the last five entries. In the 10 years since the franchise-reset Fast Five turned the Toretto gang into international bandits, the world has wholeheartedly accepted these engine-revving rogues evading tanks, driving out of airplanes, hopping between skyscrapers, and blowing-up nuclear submarines. Of course all of these things were executed in the most nonsensical ways possible, but audiences were so impressed with the sheer audacity of it all that they let it slide. The franchise has been so brazen with its stunts, story beats, and timeline retconning that it’s almost respectable. And just when you think the whole machine finally runs out of gas, there’s seemingly always one more gear shift it can pull out of its ass. Enter F9: The Fast Saga.
CNN

'F9' adds John Cena, but 'The Fast Saga' feels like it's just spinning its wheels

(CNN) — Marking the ninth movie in 20 years, "F9: The Fast Saga" finally speeds into theaters, with its bloated mayhem serving as an invitation to return to -- mindless fun! Come share with others! Even allowing for the goofy nature of the franchise, the latest edition tries too hard to up the ante, which won't stop Universal from revving up "F:X" (or some equally clever title) as soon as possible.
Daily Mirror

F9 review: Fast & Furious franchise 'wilder and more explosive than ever'

Considering this is the ninth instalment in the central Fast & Furious series then you probably know what you’re going to get going in. Despite having retired with his young son Brian, Dominic Toretto ( Vin Diesel ) and wife Letty Ortiz ( Michelle Rodriguez ) find their new family life shattered in F9 when their old comrades Roman Pearce ( Tyrese Gibson ), Tej Parker (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges) and Ramsey ( Nathalie Emmanuel ) require their help uncovering the culprit behind a mystery related to their old employer, Mr Nobody ( Kurt Russell ).
Review: F9: THE FAST SAGA, Embrace the Absurdity, Love the Insanity

There’s a moment in F9: The Fast Saga, the Justin Lin-directed ninth entry in the Fast & Furious franchise (not counting spin-offs) that got its start 20 years ago, where Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), a onetime professional thief, street-car racer, and occasional off-the-books government spy, unexpectedly powers up and goes into Biblical Samson mode and takes down part of an underground complex by pulling on two well-placed chains, saving his comrades from a slew of disposable henchmen intent on capturing and/or killing them.
My Magic GR

‘False Positive’ And ‘F9 The Fast Saga’ Are Your Weekly Double Features

This week we are checking out two new movies, one coming out in theaters and the other straight to streaming. Ilana Glazer and Pierce Brosnan star in this horror thriller about a couple who is trying to get pregnant but get a little more than they bargained for. Pierce Brosnan plays a fertility doctor that might have some nefarious motives for helping the couple conceive.
"F9: The Fast Saga" Sweeps Marquee Pullman Square Cinemas June 25

The great races begins Friday (or Thursday evening at 7 p.m. for an advance premiere). After a year's delay due to the CoVID pandemic, the Fast and Furious sequel debuts exclusively on big screens this weekend. Here are times for features starting Friday. Don't forget the Cinema Week double feature...
F9 review: The Fast saga almost gets back on track

"How in the hell are you not dead?" asks Tej (Chris "Ludacris" Bridges). It's very early in F9, and several fast things have already happened furiously. Mournful motorlord Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his amazing automobile acrobats are hunting spyplane wreckage in some Central American jungle. "We do not want to cross paths with the military here," explains hacker Ramsay (Nathalie Emmanuel), before two separate militaries arrive. Everyone drives a vehicle that expresses their inner being. Roman (Tyrese Gibson) rides a jeep so armored its tires do a harmless bunny-hop when landmines explode underneath. The car's too big, like Roman's ego. It almost crushes him: Irony.
CultureMap Dallas

F9: The Fast Saga takes series' absurdity to new heights

At this point in the Fast & Furious franchise, which has improbably reached nine films plus one spin-off, all semblance of logical storytelling and real-world physics has long been thrown out the window. The filmmakers know what fans want, and that is action sequences where people and cars accomplish impossible feats, with any actual storytelling coming in a distant second or third.
'F9: The Fast Saga' Is the Perfect Combination of Heartwarming and Ridiculous

The Fast Fam just keeps getting bigger. About halfway through F9: The Fast Saga—or maybe it was two thirds of the way through, or maybe closer to the beginning, I don't know, time tends to dilate over the course of these films—John Cena, playing villain Jakob Toretto (Dom's brother, oooooh), swings stonefaced over the rooftops of Glasgow on an impossibly long system of ziplines, like some heretofore undiscovered rare jungle beast in a nature documentary. The stakes are high, it's in the middle of one of the great big action scenes this franchise has steadily become known for, speeches about family and betrayal have just been made, and yet it is genuinely one of the funniest things I have ever seen. The reason F9 is such a delight to watch is because the movie itself understands fundamentally how ridiculous all of this is, and leans full throttle into it.
‘Hitman’s Bodyguard’ rates a more-of-the-same sequel

If you rate films based on the directing, acting, writing, pacing, and/or what André Bazin called the “mise-en-scéne,” “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” is unbearable dross. But if you rate a film based on how much Salma Hayek cleavage you’re able to ogle (a.k.a. the “Desperado Approach” to film criticism), “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” is a run-don’t-walk five-star masterpiece.
Vin Diesel on F9 and How the Fast Saga Will Be Back 'More Formidable Than Ever'

It’s been a long time coming, but the latest installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, F9, is finally hitting theaters this month and the cast and creators couldn’t be more excited to share the series’ biggest entry yet. (Yes, it’s true: They go to space.) But how do they feel about the Furious story wrapping up with the upcoming 10th and final film? Rotten Tomatoes correspondent Nikki Novak sat down with a bunch of the main players – stars Vin Diesel, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Helen Mirren, and director Justin Lin – to reflect on endings…and potential new beginnings. Plus: The Fast family talks a potential Jurassic World/Fast and Furious crossover, finally delivering #JusticeForHan, how they plan to top themselves in the next film, and what really goes on at their infamous and epic cast dinners.