Some Florida voters receive confusing letters & texts urging action

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Many voters are receiving confusing text messages warning they may not be able to vote by mail.

Other voters are receiving letters urging people to switch parties and it’s creating confusion among many voters.

No-Party Affiliates who often identify as independent voters are the fastest-growing voting block in the state and both Democrats and Republicans vying for their votes.

Lindsey Frages identifies as an independent and has no plans of changing.

“Because I basically go by the individual and what their policies are,” Frages said.

NPA voters like Janette Friend are receiving letters inviting them back to the Republican Party but said those letters won’t influence them.

“Not at all, it will depend at the time who is running and what they are all about,” Friend said.

Democrats are sending text messages warning voters their vote-by-mail request has expired.

“We get a lot of those emails and texts from all those and I usually don’t pay much attention to the time,” Friend said.

Dems are also sending postcards reminding people to request a ballot by mail.

Both sides are trying to appeal to NPAs and Lee County Election Supervisor Tommy Doyle points out it is happening for good reason.

“The NPA population has grown 95% since the 2016 election,” Doyle noted.

He said all of the letters and texts are creating confusion for some voters.

“We’re inundated with phone calls the last couple of days on request for vote by mail,” Doyle shared.

He reminds voters that anything mailed from his office will have the official seal on it. His office will also remind voters when they need to request a mail bail. Florida law now requires voters to request a mail ballot after each general election.