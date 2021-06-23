Cancel
Mike Golic gets candid on ESPN ouster: 'They didn't want me anymore'

By Jesse Pantuosco
Cover picture for the article

As a former NFL journeyman, Mike Golic knows what it’s like to get dumped at a moment’s notice. Turns out, sports media can be just as cutthroat. Golic’s decades-long tenure with ESPN ended this past year following the network’s decision to scrap Golic and Wingo, a short-lived experiment that couldn’t match the success of its predecessor, the universally beloved Mike and Mike. Even after Golic and Wingo met its demise last summer (that time slot is now occupied by Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin), Golic had hoped to continue working at ESPN, his on-air home since 1998, in some capacity. But rather than find a compromise, higher-ups decided it was time to put the radio vet out to pasture.

