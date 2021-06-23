What Is Dolly Parton’s Favorite Color? Surprisingly, Not Pink
Dolly Parton is the undisputed queen of country music, a woman who has been a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment world since the 1960s. A true original, Parton has always marched to the beat of her own drum, never allowing her critics to dictate what she chooses to wear or listen to. There are a lot of urban legends that have sprung up in recent years surrounding Parton and her life story. While the musician doesn’t always bother to dissuade speculation, a 2014 interview with Parton managed to undo at least one of the myths about one of her favorite things.www.cheatsheet.com