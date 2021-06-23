What Is Dolly Parton’s Favorite Color? Surprisingly, Not Pink

Dolly Parton once told Wendy Williams that "The only way [I would go] without makeup and my hair done up a little bit is if my husband, you know, had a heart attack or something. Then I'd have to really think about that." Ha! And we wouldn't want it any other way. At this point the country singer-philanthropist as is beloved for her blonde beehive and sparkly get-ups as she is for timeless hits like "Jolene." After 54 years in the business, Parton's has served up a feast of seriously iconic looks. Take a look below for just some of our favorites.