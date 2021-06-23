Michael B. Jordan apologizes and vows to rename rum line after appropriation outcry
Actor Michael B. Jordan apologized Tuesday after a recent announcement promoting his forthcoming line of rum sparked a backlash over the weekend. Several accused the "Without Remorse" star of appropriating Caribbean culture by naming his beverage collection J'Ouvert, a term that marks the beginning of Carnival festivities in the Caribbean and is traditionally celebrated by the people of Trinidad and Tobago, according to the Guardian.www.gazettextra.com