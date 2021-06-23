Rob Manfred hasn't held 'general media availability' since February 2020

Baseball, you may have noticed, is spiraling out of control right now, with MLB’s foreign substance crackdown quickly blowing up in the league’s face. While all of us probably could have done without Sergio Romo dropping his pants, it took all of two days for Phillies manager Joe Girardi to exploit the new rules, pestering Nationals ace Max Scherzer by repeatedly asking umpires to check his glove, hat and even belt for illegal substances. Not only is the foreign substance crusade—though admirable in some sense—slowing games to a crawl, but it’s also an utter farce, turning America’s pastime into a glorified TSA line.