Rob Manfred hasn't held 'general media availability' since February 2020

By Jesse Pantuosco
 7 days ago
Baseball, you may have noticed, is spiraling out of control right now, with MLB’s foreign substance crackdown quickly blowing up in the league’s face. While all of us probably could have done without Sergio Romo dropping his pants, it took all of two days for Phillies manager Joe Girardi to exploit the new rules, pestering Nationals ace Max Scherzer by repeatedly asking umpires to check his glove, hat and even belt for illegal substances. Not only is the foreign substance crusade—though admirable in some sense—slowing games to a crawl, but it’s also an utter farce, turning America’s pastime into a glorified TSA line.

MLBPosted by
The Spun

Max Scherzer Has Blunt Message For MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred

On Tuesday night, fans watching the Washington Nationals face off against the Philadelphia Phillies were in for a treat. Star pitcher Max Scherzer made his return to the mound for the first time in over 10 days after suffering an injury on June 11. In his first start back, he was subject to the MLB’s new rule on foreign substances.
MLBPosted by
Forbes

Rob Manfred Must Answer For MLB’s Sticky-Substance Sideshow

It is time for Rob Manfred to speak. The privilege of hiding from the baseball world and general public has to be ripped away, and if he won’t shred it on his own, it’s on his people in those Major League Baseball offices to yank the commissioner from behind his desk and throw him in front of a camera.
MLBYardbarker

Rob Manfred: Foreign substance enforcement going 'very well'

Major League Baseball has endured some awkward moments this week as it begins its crackdown on pitchers illegally using foreign substances. Despite that, commissioner Rob Manfred thinks things are going great. Manfred told Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic that he was pleased with how the on-field substance checks are going...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Dodgers star Trevor Bauer savagely trolls Rob Manfred and MLB

Rob Manfred and Major League Baseball once again find themselves in the forefront of the news cycle for a topic that isn’t going to help grow the game of baseball and its popularity. As a result, Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Trevor Bauer decided to go troll mode and chime in with his own thoughts.
MLBBirmingham Star

Rob Manfred: Pitcher inspections 'moving game in right direction'

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred believes checking pitchers for foreign substances has gone well despite controversy early into implementation of the new rule. "The inspections have gone forward, the games haven't gotten longer, we've had no (player) ejections," Manfred told the NewYork Times on Wednesday. "And the data seems to suggest that we're moving the game in the right direction -- that we found a problem that needed to be addressed and it's being addressed."
MLBRealGM

Rob Manfred Sees 'Progress' In Pitcher Checks

As Major League Baseball enforces a crackdown on unauthorized grip substances, Rob Manfred is seeing progress throughout the game. Many pitchers have been outspoken about their displeasure with the shift in rules in the middle of the season. "My view is the first two days have gone very well," Manfred...
MLBcalltothepen.com

Rob Manfred needs to address MLB foreign substance policy

It is time for MLB commissioner Rob Manfred to come down from his ivory tower and address the peasants. His decree that All Foreign Substances On Base Balls Shall Henceforth Be Banned In Perpetuity is on the verge of turning the hallowed pastime into an utter farce, a sideshow that only the finest of jesters could ever hope to topple.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Gelb rips MLB's Rob Manfred: 'I can't stand this incompetent commissioner'

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred expressed satisfaction with the league's new and controversial crackdown on pitchers using foreign substances, arguing that the first two days of inspections went "really well." But some pitchers are decrying MLB's implementation of sticky stuff checks, and...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Rob Manfred Speaks Out On Sticky-Substance Crackdown

Major League Baseball began its crackdown on unauthorized grip substances this week with in-game checks of pitchers. Although many of baseball’s top pitchers have expressed their frustration at the way the league insists on conducting the inspections, commissioner Rob Manfred thinks the checks are going well just a few days in.
MLBPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred continues to be an absolute joke

This is the online version of our morning newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Rob Manfred, the man who didn’t suspend any of the Houston Astros players for cheating their way to a World Series title, has turned MLB into a joke once again and this time things could get really messy for the league and the game that so many love.
MLBchatsports.com

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Admits he Made Foreign Substance Change Over Potential Unsavory Headlines

Really, we all knew this would be the case with Rob Manfred. The commissioner of MLB all but unilaterally decided that an existing rule on foreign substances be enforced by umpires in the middle of the season in 2021. Technically, the commish will say that other persons participated in the decision. Mainly he’s pointed to MLB consultant Theo Epstein as a contributor. But, as Washington Nationals’ pitcher Max Scherzer perfectly put it, it’s a “Manfred rule.”