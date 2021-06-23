Cancel
Rochester, MN

Rochester Area Unemployment Rates Returning to Pre-Pandemic Levels

By Andy Brownell
 7 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Employment in the Rochester area is still a couple of thousand positions below the record high reached in the summer of 2019, but the latest jobs statistics from the state show it is back above 87,000 for the first time since November 2019. The latest...

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area.

Minnesota StatePosted by
Fun 104.3

Two Southeast Minnesota Counties Are Among The Healthiest In The Nation

A new study shows that many Minnesota counties are among the healthiest communities in the nation, and two Southeast Minnesota counties came in the Top 100. Olmsted County, which is of course home to the Med City (we should probably expect Olmsted County to make the list every year, right?), came in at number 77 on the list according to a news release from U.S News & World Report. Dodge County also made the top 100, coming in at number 54.
Olmsted County, MNPosted by
Fun 104.3

80% Olmsted County Residents 16 and Older Are Fully Vaccinated

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester area has reached another milestone when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations. The latest totals reported by the Minnesota Department of Health indicate nearly 96,500 Olmsted County residents are now fully vaccinated against the new virus. That equates to 80 percent of county residents 16 years and older. 83 percent, or over 100,600 Olmsted County residents over the age of 15, have had at least one dose of COVID vaccine.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Fun 104.3

Get Ready to Pay $3 a Gallon for Gasoline in Minnesota

Usually, gasoline prices spike as we head into the Memorial Day weekend but hold onto your wallet if you're traveling over the 4th of July weekend now too. 2021 has been a MUCH better year so far than 2020 was, hasn't it? Then pandemic is fading, and things are starting to feel like they used to as our lives get back to some semblance of 'normal.'
Rochester, MNPosted by
Fun 104.3

Saturday Evening Rochesterfest Events Canceled

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The 2021 Rochesterfest has come to an early end. Rochesterfest Executive Director Brandon Helgeson announced late Saturday afternoon that the remainder of the activities that had been planned at Soldiers Field Park have been canceled. That includes the concerts, which are currently not being rescheduled.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Fun 104.3

Five Southern Minnesota Places Are Now Recognized On The National Historic Register

It was recently announced that 20 Minnesota places were recently designated onto the National Register of Historic Places list. Of the places selected five were located right here in Southern Minnesota with the West Concord High School, a portion of downtown Montgomery, the First Congressional Church in Winona, Rollingstone Village Hall, and the Hudson Manufacturing Company Factory in Hastings making the list. The latest additions to the list according to the Minnesota Department of Administration's State Historic Preservation Office reflect "significance in American history, architecture, archaeology, engineering, and culture and which possess integrity of location, design, setting, materials, workmanship, feeling, and association."