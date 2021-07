On April 16, a group of 64 Temple University faculty and staff crowded into a Zoom room for a virtual meeting. Their goal was to discuss how the Asian and Pacific Islander community can find each other and come together and build more of a presence at Temple. Soon after the initial meeting, an Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) affinity group was formed and the group has used subsequent touchpoints to create a governance structure, mission statement and organizational goals, which will be finalized by the fall.