Restaurants

Fiesta Restaurant Group powers curbside pickup using Radar

By Editorial Policy
QSR Web
 7 days ago

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., which owns and operates restaurant brands Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana, was faced with the challenge of providing a safe, convenience, and seamless ordering experience in light of the pandemic. Powering a curbside experience was a necessary part of their digital experience, but the initial solution had many gaps that led to painful customer experiences and operational challenges for restaurant teams. Read on to find out how they quickly spun up a Curbside Pick-up service for their mobile users using Radar trip tracking and geofencing solutions.

www.qsrweb.com
