‘Arrow’ star Stephen Amell kicked off Delta flight after ‘argument’ with wife, he confirms

Janesville Gazette
 8 days ago

“Arrow” star Stephen Amell got bent out of shape on a recent Los Angeles-bound flight and was kicked off the plane before it took off, he confirmed Wednesday. “My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA. I was asked to lower my voice and I did,” the superhero series star wrote in a Twitter post.

www.gazettextra.com
