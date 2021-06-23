‘Arrow’ star Stephen Amell kicked off Delta flight after ‘argument’ with wife, he confirms

This is definitely one of those times when people don’t know who to believe since the media says one thing, that was possibly stated by the airline that escorted Stephen Amell from a flight, while Amell says another thing that contradicts most reports that have been made about it. Who in the world do people believe? There’s no easy answer to that question other than to say that the reason why it’s even worth asking is that Stephen Amell and his wife Cassandra were apparently having a heated argument on a flight from Texas to California, and as a result of getting a little too loud, Stephen was asked to leave the flight. Cassandra wasn’t asked to leave the flight, and made her way to California, while Stephen took another flight 2 hours later and joined her. The former Arrow actor admitted that things got a little heated, but maintains that he wasn’t a problem and that he did lower his voice when asked to do so, but was still escorted off the plane 10 minutes later. That’s kind of funny though since for starters, a lot of celebrities tend to get away with a lot of stuff, but obviously not all the time.