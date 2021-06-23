Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Atkinson, WI

Fort Atkinson police reports June 22

Daily Jefferson County Union
 8 days ago

Officers issued two traffic-related warnings; assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; responded to two 911 calls and one false alarm; participated in one community policing event; performed two crime-prevention services; determined that a complaint about loud noise was unfounded; spoke with a man who was cleaning up from working on a project on his house at 1:32 a.m. following a complaint about noise, and a semi-driver who reportedly was all over the road because he was trying to avoid potholes; followed up on a parking complaint in the 100 block of West Sherman Avenue; were unable to locate a dog running at large near West Hilltop Trail and Adrian Boulevard after it reportedly attacked another dog on a walk with its owner, a poorly driven vehicle near Robert Street and Madison Avenue, and five juveniles reportedly riding their bikes after dark without any lights in the 600 block of Reena Avenue.

www.dailyunion.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Atkinson, WI
City
Madison, WI
Fort Atkinson, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Jefferson County, WI
Jefferson County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#City Limits#Potholes#The Humane Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE.N) test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS...