Fort Atkinson police reports June 22

Officers issued two traffic-related warnings; assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; responded to two 911 calls and one false alarm; participated in one community policing event; performed two crime-prevention services; determined that a complaint about loud noise was unfounded; spoke with a man who was cleaning up from working on a project on his house at 1:32 a.m. following a complaint about noise, and a semi-driver who reportedly was all over the road because he was trying to avoid potholes; followed up on a parking complaint in the 100 block of West Sherman Avenue; were unable to locate a dog running at large near West Hilltop Trail and Adrian Boulevard after it reportedly attacked another dog on a walk with its owner, a poorly driven vehicle near Robert Street and Madison Avenue, and five juveniles reportedly riding their bikes after dark without any lights in the 600 block of Reena Avenue.