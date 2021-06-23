bc-ebert adv-2 06-23
A special available Friday on Apple TV+. You'd have to be a real blockhead to resist just about anything related to Charlie Brown and the whole "Peanuts" gang, and the new Apple TV+ special "Who Are You, Charlie Brown?" is a suitably warm and breezy love letter. Part existential exercise and part traditional documentary, the 54-minute special combines new animated scenes with a brief but solid history of Charles M. Schulz and interviews with generations of fans, from Al Roker to Drew Barrymore to Kevin Smith to teenage actors such as Miya Cech and Keith L. Williams.www.gazettextra.com