New Orleans, LA

Sweet Cecilia, Beausoleil, and Dwayne Dopsie among the acts at four-week Cajun and Zydeco Festival series

By OffBeat Staff
offbeat.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePull out your dancing shoes and get ready for the 15th annual Louisiana Cajun and Zydeco Festival—four weeks of back-to-back stellar performances from some of the most beloved Louisiana Cajun and zydeco musicians. The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation presents the only New Orleans festival that exclusively celebrates Cajun and zydeco music. This year’s festival features powerhouse performers taking the stage each week at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center. The lineup includes numerous Grammy winners and nominees, including Chubby Carrier, BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers, Sweet Cecilia, and many more. The Foundation is welcoming back live music in New Orleans not only with great performances but also with outstanding local food vendors.

