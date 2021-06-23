Cancel
Union County, PA

Police Muncy man was high, possessed heroin in head-on crash in Union County

By Eric Scicchitano
The Daily Item
The Daily Item
 6 days ago

A Muncy man accused of causing a head-on collision in Union County was allegedly found in possession of a “brick” of suspected heroin plus 26 wax fold pouches containing the narcotic, a hypodermic needle and assorted drug paraphernalia while changing into a hospital gown at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, according to a criminal complaint filed by state police.

Troopers served a search warrant on a damaged 2003 Acura TL driven by Chicane K. Barkholz, 28, and additionally discovered a “bundle” of suspected heroin and alleged paraphernalia used to store, prepare or consume narcotics, arrest papers state.

Blood samples obtained under warrant following the April 3 crash on Route 15 in Gregg Township found that Barkholz had in his system varied amounts of methamphetamine, amphetamine, methadone, morphine and fentanyl, according to arrest papers.

Trooper Kyle Phillips, state police at Milton, filed the following charges against Barkholz on Tuesday at the office of Mifflinburg District Judge Jeffrey Mensch: six counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, three of which cite impaired driving and all of which are felonies, a felony count of possession of heroin with intent to deliver, misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence, and five summary traffic violations.

Barkholz hasn’t been arraigned on the charges, online docket information shows.

According to state police, Barkholz was driving the Acura sedan north on Route 15 near Hidden Creek Road when at approximately 5:09 a.m. his vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and collided with an oncoming 2018 Nissan Alltima driven by William Blackwell, 54, of Williamsport.

The crash occurred near Clyde’s Peeling’s Reptiland, south of the Lycoming-Union County line.

Blackwell was rescued from the overturned vehicle and flown by Life Flight helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center. Passengers Sonya D. Robinson, 56, and Kerry Anthony, 47, both of Williamsport, were taken by ambulance to UPMC Williamsport.

According to the criminal complaint, Barkholz told Phillips on scene that the Nissan crossed into the northbound lane and caused the crash but couldn’t explain why he was driving in the passing lane if there were no other motorists on the road at the time, which police said he claimed.

Barkholz refused a legal blood draw at Geisinger when requested by an assisting trooper, Kyle Drick, the complaint states. A warrant to test Barkholz’s blood was obtained April 6 and results were returned May 10, the complaint states.

