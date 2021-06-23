bc-ebert adv-1 06-23

Paul Walker was a huge part of the Fast & Furious franchise. The actor played Brian O'Conner for the first seven films in the series, up until his untimely death in 2013. Walker and his co-star Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto in the franchise, became close friends as they worked on the movies together—so close, in fact, that Diesel is the godfather of Walker's only daughter, Meadow Walker. Since his friend and co-star died in a car accident, Diesel has ensured that Walker's memory lives on, both on screen and off. In the films, Walker makes posthumous appearances and Diesel even named his youngest daughter Pauline Sinclair in his friend's honor. Recently, Diesel revealed a promise he and Walker made to each other years ago that he plans to stick to. Read on to find out one more way Diesel is honoring Walker.