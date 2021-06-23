Cancel
The United Family Raises $227K for March of Dimes

By Marian Zboraj
progressivegrocer.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter weeks of fundraising, The United Family has presented March of Dimes West Texas with a check for $227,005. Fundraising efforts included a scan tag in which guests themselves raised more than $80,000. The funds from this West Texas campaign, chaired by The United Family President Sidney Hopper, will support...

