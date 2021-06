SPOTSWOOD–The Borough Council approved a resolution authorizing the change order number three payment of $554,895 for the DeVoe Lake Dredging Project, phase one. “The change order that was voted on favorably by the borough council at the June 14 meeting was an overall increase to the cost. The change order included an additional dredge area to address vegetative growth beyond the original limits of this phase. The project is still expected to fall within the amount provided for by the grant,” Business Administrator Ryan Michelson said.