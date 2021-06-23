Murphy giving you another reason not to answer the door (Opinion)
Who's that knocking at your door? It ain't Publishers Clearing House and they don't have a check. Nor is it the Jehovah's witnesses trying to share the good word. Instead, if you live in Howell, Middletown, Lakewood, Toms River, Brick, and Jackson it's the State of New Jersey trying to share a different word "vaccination". Governor Murphy is sending people into neighborhoods where the great "unvaxed" live and talk them into getting the shot. It's not going over well with everyone on the block.nj1015.com