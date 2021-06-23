Cancel
Travel

Travel plans? Allow lots of time — months in advance — for passports

By Erin Vogt
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New Jerseyans making travel plans are being advised to allow for at least three months to receive U.S. passports. Routine service from the U.S. State Department can take up to 18 weeks from the day a passport application is submitted to the day a new passport is received, according to the Monmouth County Clerk's Office.

Trenton, NJ
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Clara, CAMercury News

Need to travel? Tips for speeding up your passport application during backlog delays

Bay Area residents eager to once again travel abroad now that COVID-19 vaccinations are becoming more prevalent could be stymied by delays in processing passport applications. All routine applications for new or renewed passports, which depending on the time of year can take as little as 6 to 8 weeks to process, are now expected to take 18 weeks, according to the U.S. State Department. Applicants can pay an extra $60 to expedite their application, but even that is taking longer than usual, from as little as 2 to 3 weeks in previous years to as many as 12 weeks now.
Lifestyleseatrade-cruise.com

Eastern Caribbean heads back plea for DeSantis to allow cruise vaccine passports

Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, chair of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), expressed the subregional group’s appreciation to Bryan for asking Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to give special consideration to aid the revitalization Caribbean cruise tourism. Bryan argued that ensuring the cruise industry reopens with vaccinated passengers is...
Traveltravelweekly.com

Half of Americans planning to travel this summer

The Europ Assistance 2021 Holiday Barometer found that there was a dip in Americans interested in traveling this summer compared with pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Europ Assistance is the parent company of travel insurance provider Generali Global Assistance. The Holiday Barometer is based on a survey of 1,000 Americans. The...
Worldislandfm.com

Thousands Face Travel Plans Changes

Many islanders and visitors are having to change their travel plans following the announcement that England is turning red on Jersey's Travel List from 29 June amid rising cases of the Delta Covid variant. It means passengers arriving from the country who are not fully-vaccinated will have to isolate until...
TravelInternational Business Times

Japan To Issue Vaccine Passport For Travel Abroad

Japan said on Thursday it will make a vaccine passport available from next month for Japanese travellers, as governments around the world experiment with ways to relaunch tourism and business trips. "We are preparing to issue a certificate of vaccination for those who need one... when they visit foreign countries,"...
Mankato, MNKEYC

Travelers must plan ahead for passport processing delays

Roughly 40 cows ran through a California neighborhood after escaping from a meatpacking plant. Households struggling to stay afloat financially will soon get a little boost from the government. National. Spider-Man gives pope his own mask. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. National. John Warner remembered at National Cathedral funeral service.
Lifestylemvariety.com

CBP introduces simplified arrival at Saipan airport

(CBP-Office of Public Affairs) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, in partnership with the Commonwealth Ports Authority, announced Monday the implementation of the Simplified Arrival process at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. Simplified Arrival is an enhanced international arrival process that...
U.S. Politicsinsidefortsmith.com

Womack encourages Arkansans to check passports before travel

FORT SMITH – As COVID-19 restrictions are reduced and the summer travel season is upon us, Congressman Steve Womack (AR-3) is reminding Arkansans with international travel plans to check their passport expiration date before booking. Right now, both heightened demand and a rise in emergency requests have greatly impacted the wait time to receive a new, renewed, or expedited passport.
U.S. Politicstransportation.gov

Statement on the U.S. DOT issuance of order that would prohibit the sale of passenger air transportation between United States and Belarus

Today, June 29, 2021, the U.S. Department of Transportation issued an order proposing to prohibit the sale of passenger air transportation, including air transportation on an interline basis (e.g. tickets booked through one airline that contain flights operated by multiple airlines), between the United States and Belarus. DOT’s order is premised on the Department of State’s determination that, in light of the diversion of Ryanair flight 4978, it is in the foreign policy interests of the United States to limit transportation between the United States and Belarus. The prohibition would provide the ability for the U.S. Government to make case-by-case exceptions for any transportation deemed to be in the national interest of the United States, including on humanitarian or national security grounds.
U.S. Politicssimpleflying.com

United States Bans Airline Ticket Sales To Belarus

The United States Department of Transportation has issued a show-cause notice proposing to ban the sale of airline tickets between the United States and Belarus. The order dated June 29 gives airlines and other parties just two days to respond if they have objections. New order captures interline ticket sales.
Forbes

U.K. Expected To Allow In Vaccinated Travelers Without Quarantine

The U.K. government has suggested that it will allow fully vaccinated travelers into the country for non-essential travel, from amber list countries, without the need to quarantine. Currently, only a handful of countries are on the U.K.’s green travel list, between which people can travel freely for tourist purposes without...
U.S. Politicswkzo.com

U.S. to move to restrict travel to Belarus -source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Transportation Department was set to issue an order as early as Tuesday that would prohibit anyone in the United States from using U.S.-based travel services to purchase airline tickets to Belarus, a source familiar with the order told Reuters. In May, the U.S. government advised...
Travelmypigradio.com

How To Save Travel Time With Trusted Traveler Programs

As you set any 2021 travel plans, consider applying for a Trusted Traveler program. Each of the five programs lets pre-approved travelers use expedited lanes at U.S. airports and when crossing international borders. Whether you are traveling within the U.S. or around the world, find out which program is right...
U.S. PoliticsPost-Bulletin

U.S. bans ticket sales for passenger flights to Belarus

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday banned ticket sales for air travel to and from Belarus, acting after Minsk forced a Ryanair flight to land and arrested a dissident journalist aboard. The order is Washington's latest response to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko's harsh crackdown against months...
Santa Clara, CAMercury News

‘The system is totally not working:’ Passport application delays are threatening Bay Area residents’ travel plans

The Kucic family did just about everything right to prepare for their trip to Croatia this summer. They all got vaccinated, booked hotels and a cruise well in advance, and requested a passport for their 19-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter more than 12 weeks before their flight. Then they got the bad news — the passports wouldn’t be ready until long after their trip, and every effort to expedite processing was unsuccessful, Kelly Kucic said.